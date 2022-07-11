Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Proteas won the toss and chose to bat in women’s first ODI against England

The Proteas women in action

FILE - The Proteas women in action. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg — Sune Luus won the toss and chose to bat in the first One-Day International against England in Northampton on Monday.

The Proteas made three changes to the side that won the last match against Ireland, with Shabnim Ismail still out nursing a calf injury - which prevented her from playing the one-off Test - while Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba, replace Delmari Tucker and Raisibe Ntozakhe respectively.

Monday’s match is the first ODI between the two sides since England trounced the Proteas in the World Cup semifinal at the end of March.

South Africa go into the series without Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez who both retired - Lee from all forms of international cricket, while Du Preez is still available for the T20 format.

The match is the first of three ODIs.

TEAMS

SA - Andrie Steyn, Laura wWolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England - Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Eccelstone, Katherin Brunt, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross.

IOL Sport

Proteas England Cricket Sune Luus ODI Cricket Women

