Proteas won the toss and chose to bat in women’s first ODI against England

Johannesburg — Sune Luus won the toss and chose to bat in the first One-Day International against England in Northampton on Monday.

The Proteas made three changes to the side that won the last match against Ireland, with Shabnim Ismail still out nursing a calf injury - which prevented her from playing the one-off Test - while Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba, replace Delmari Tucker and Raisibe Ntozakhe respectively.