Seven of Mignon du Preez's best ODI innings for the Proteas

FILE - South Africa’s Mignon du Preez plays a shot during their Womens Cricket World Cup semi-final match against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo: John Davidson/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Gqeberha — Proteas Women's team veteran Mignon du Preez called time on her ODI and Test career on Thursday.

The 32-year-old is the most capped Proteas Women's ODI cricketer ever and is the highest run-scorer.

IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams chooses seven of Du Preez's finest ODI innings.

1. 100* off 105 balls

2nd ODI, Johannesburg, September 22, 2013

SA: 237/4; Bangladesh: 142 all out

RESULT: South Africa won by 95 runs

2. 116* off 99 balls

2nd ODI, Dublin, August 07, 2016,

SA: 272/6; IRE: 204 all out

RESULT: South Africa won by 68 runs

3. 80 off 112 balls

2nd ODI, Kimberley, October 11, 2016

NZ: 222/8; SA: 226/6

RESULT: South Africa won by 4 wickets

4. 76* off 95 balls

1st Semi-Final, Bristol, July 18, 2017, ICC Women’s World Cup

SA: 218/6; ENG: 221/8

RESULT: England won by 2 wickets

5. 90* off 111 balls

3rd ODI, Potchefstroom, February 10, 2018

IND: 240 all out; SA: 241/3

RESULT: SA Women won by 7 wickets

6. 61 off 55 balls

4th ODI, Lucknow, March 14, 2021

INDIA: 266/4; SA: 269/3

RESULT: South Africa won by 7 wickets

7. 52* off 63 balls

Christchurch, March 27, 2022, ICC Women's World Cup

INDIA: 274/7; SA: 275/7

RESULT: South Africa won by 3 wickets

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

