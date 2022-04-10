Seven of Mignon du Preez's best ODI innings for the Proteas

Gqeberha — Proteas Women's team veteran Mignon du Preez called time on her ODI and Test career on Thursday.
The 32-year-old is the most capped Proteas Women's ODI cricketer ever and is the highest run-scorer.
IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams chooses seven of Du Preez's finest ODI innings.
1. 100* off 105 balls
2nd ODI, Johannesburg, September 22, 2013
SA: 237/4; Bangladesh: 142 all out
RESULT: South Africa won by 95 runs
2. 116* off 99 balls
2nd ODI, Dublin, August 07, 2016,
SA: 272/6; IRE: 204 all out
RESULT: South Africa won by 68 runs
3. 80 off 112 balls
2nd ODI, Kimberley, October 11, 2016
NZ: 222/8; SA: 226/6
RESULT: South Africa won by 4 wickets
4. 76* off 95 balls
1st Semi-Final, Bristol, July 18, 2017, ICC Women’s World Cup
SA: 218/6; ENG: 221/8
RESULT: England won by 2 wickets
5. 90* off 111 balls
3rd ODI, Potchefstroom, February 10, 2018
IND: 240 all out; SA: 241/3
RESULT: SA Women won by 7 wickets
6. 61 off 55 balls
4th ODI, Lucknow, March 14, 2021
INDIA: 266/4; SA: 269/3
RESULT: South Africa won by 7 wickets
7. 52* off 63 balls
Christchurch, March 27, 2022, ICC Women's World Cup
INDIA: 274/7; SA: 275/7
RESULT: South Africa won by 3 wickets
IOL Sport