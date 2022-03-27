Skipper Sune Luus hopes Proteas take momentum into semi-final against England

Cape Town — “I love it when a plan comes together." This was, of course, the line made famous by Colonel James "Hannibal" Smith from the hit 1980s television show “The A-Team".

Proteas Women's captain Sune Luus must be feeling a bit like "Hannibal" at the moment after her team saw off a courageous India in a thrilling World Cup encounter in Christchurch on Sunday. The record-breaking three-wicket victory, achieved off the very last ball, brought the league phase to a close and Luus's side can now shift their focus entirely to the semi-final rematch against England on Thursday. With nothing riding on the India game for the Proteas after having secured semi-final qualification last week already, Luus would have wanted her team to achieve specific objectives in preparation for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Mignon du Preez finds form as Proteas send India crashing out of Women's World Cup And there's no doubt she would have left the Hagley Oval with a beaming smile. The Proteas will head into their semi-final filled with confidence after showing once again they are able hold their nerve at the death.

Even more so in the pressure of a daunting World Cup run chase with South Africa overhauling India's 274/7 - the second highest ever chase in the tournament's history. To achieve such a magnificent feat there simply cannot be a dependence on one or two individuals contributing. The entire batting line-up needs to be up to the task. And although superstar opener Laura Wolvaardt contributed another glorious 80 to climb to the top of the World Cup run-scorers' charts, it was a complete team effort that edged South Africa over the line.

Nerves of steel 🇿🇦 💚 #INDvSA #CWC22 #MomentumProteas #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/vxXveJy8iT — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 27, 2022 Furthermore, it was contributions from players that have struggled to find form in the earlier games that would have been most satisfying. The under-performing Mignon du Preez finally came good with an undefeated 55 with the veteran right-hander benefitting from a few precious moments of good fortune to eventually the hit the winning runs. It certainly bodes well that South Africa's most experienced batter has lit the touchpaper, but even more importantly for the Proteas was Lara Goodall's performance at No 3.

That surely is the final piece of the Proteas jigsaw puzzle after all the troubles that the team has encountered at first drop during the earlier matches. Goodall struck a composed 49 off 64 balls (4x4) in a splendid 125-run partnership — South Africa's first partnership in excess of a 100 at the World Cup — for the second wicket with Wolvaardt. A partnership worth its weight in gold 🇿🇦 💚 #INDvSA #CWC22 #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/LRiqaFm0nK — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 27, 2022 It was not just the runs that should assure Goodall of a place in the semi-final starting XI against England, but more the comfort with which the left-hander played the Indian spinners whom she swept, reverse-swept and stroked down the ground.

"The team's extremely happy, we're happy for Mignon to finally get that 50. It's been a tough tournament for her but to see her flourish like this today, it just makes all of our hearts happy," Luus said. "I think this is how the semi-finals are going to be, it won't be an easy match and today's game was great preparation. To get a win on top of that is very good and we hope to take the momentum forward. "On Lara Goodall, it's amazing for her and what she can do when you know you can play with confidence and that the team backs you. Extremely happy for her, she should be proud of herself. Every batter came in tipped the game forward and that's what we need.

"I think we've had a great campaign, no matter how you look at it, we still get that win. We, South Africans, can be very proud of that," added Luus. ALSO READ: WATCH: Proteas want to be positive in ’the business end’ of the Women’s World Cup In contrast, India will return home wondering about a host of "what if" moments.

What if Deepti Sharma did not bowl a no-bowl when Du Preez was caught on the boundary with South Africa requiring three runs off two balls? What if Smriti Mandhana had not dropped Du Preez a few overs earlier? What if the explosive Shafali Varma was not run out when she was despatching the South African pace bowlers to all parts? South Africa have no such worries. They are World Cup semi-finalists and possibly even favourites to advance to their first World Cup final in their history. @ZaahierAdams