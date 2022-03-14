Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 14, 2022

Sport Marizanne Kapp ’happy’ to finally get maiden five-for in crunch game against England

Proteas women bowler Marizanne bagged her first five-for in their World Cup match against England. Photo: Sanka Vidanagama / AFP)

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Marizanne Kapp was over-joyed after collecting her maiden ODI five-wicket haul for the Proteas in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against England at the Bay Oval on Monday.

The veteran swing-bowler is playing her 121st ODI, having made her debut back in 2009, but had never taken a "five-for" previously.

This all changed at Mount Maunganui with the 32-year-old grabbing 5/45 to restrict England to 235/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Kapp's victims were opener Danni Wyatt, England captain Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and Kate Cross. She also completed a fantastic run out to dismiss Amy Jones.

"I've been like playing and bowling forever (laughs) but happy to get the fifer today," Kapp said during the innings break.

Kapp, though, reserved special praise for her teammate Masabata "Mama" Klaas for her performance of 2/23 from eight overs. It was crucial in the context of the innings especially after star opening bowler Shabnim Ismail limped off the field with a toe injury having bowled just five overs.

"I feel bad for getting five wickets because I thought Masabata Klaas was our best bowler, so proud of her," Kapp said.

"I think this is the first time she's got games in a row, very happy for her. We will settle for 235 despite the possibility of the pitch slowing down. I'll back the batters despite the potential spin."

@ZaahierAdams

England CricketProteasCricketODI

