Sport Marizanne Kapp ’happy’ to finally get maiden five-for in crunch game against England

Cape Town - Marizanne Kapp was over-joyed after collecting her maiden ODI five-wicket haul for the Proteas in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against England at the Bay Oval on Monday.
The veteran swing-bowler is playing her 121st ODI, having made her debut back in 2009, but had never taken a "five-for" previously.
This all changed at Mount Maunganui with the 32-year-old grabbing 5/45 to restrict England to 235/9 in their allotted 50 overs.
Kapp's victims were opener Danni Wyatt, England captain Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and Kate Cross. She also completed a fantastic run out to dismiss Amy Jones.
"I've been like playing and bowling forever (laughs) but happy to get the fifer today," Kapp said during the innings break.
Sune Luus wants to ’lead from the front’ against England
Proteas went from Cinderellas to the belle of the cricket ball
'Very dumb’ head girl Wolvaardt aims for full marks with World Cup century
Wolvaardt pays tribute to ’chilled’ Proteas skipper Luus after tense win
That catch was 100% mine, says Proteas bowling hero Ismail
Sloppy Proteas sneak over the line against Pakistan
1st 5-wicket Haul for Marizanne Kapp🔥💚— Female Cricket #CWC22 (@imfemalecricket) March 14, 2022
That's also her Best ODI Bowling FIgures.#CWC22 #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/aC9mKyOfU6
Kapp, though, reserved special praise for her teammate Masabata "Mama" Klaas for her performance of 2/23 from eight overs. It was crucial in the context of the innings especially after star opening bowler Shabnim Ismail limped off the field with a toe injury having bowled just five overs.
ALSO READ: New captain Sune Luus wants to ’lead from the front’ against England at Women’s World Cup
"I feel bad for getting five wickets because I thought Masabata Klaas was our best bowler, so proud of her," Kapp said.
"I think this is the first time she's got games in a row, very happy for her. We will settle for 235 despite the possibility of the pitch slowing down. I'll back the batters despite the potential spin."
@ZaahierAdams