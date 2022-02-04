Sune’ Luus leads strong Proteas women’s team for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Cape Town - The Proteas' Women's team will head to New Zealand for their assault on next month's ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with the core of the team that lost an epic semi-final five years ago in the United Kingdom. Although they have a suffered a major setback just recently when their inspirational captain Dane van Niekerk was forced to withdraw due to suffering a freak injury when she fractured her ankle after slipping on a wet surface at home, the squad still boasts 10 remaining members of that fateful day in Bristol.

They will now be led by all-rounder Sune Luus in Van Niekerk's absence. The team has grown considerably in both skills and experience with opener Lizelle Lee now crowned as the current ICC ODI player of the year. ALSO READ: Laura Wolvaardt happy with Proteas women’s progress after ’going big’ against the West Indies Lee will also return to the squad after missing the on-going series against the West Indies.

The Proteas will rely heavily on Lee and her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt to provide their customary good starts at the top of the order. Wolvaardt should be in particularly good spirits and approaching her best form again after ending a bit of lean run with her third ODI century against the Windies last week. The major strength, though, remains the seam bowling department with the World Cup in New Zealand set to be the swansong for Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail with Ayabonga Khaka providing solid support. The World Cup rookies in the 15-player squad are Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits and Tumi Sekhukhune.