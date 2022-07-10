Sune Luus says Lizelle Lee's retirement a big blow

Johannesburg — Sune Luus admitted that Lizelle Lee’s retirement from international cricket last week came as a shock to everyone in the Proteas squad. Lee made the announcement on Friday morning, just days before South Africa starts a three match One-Day series against England, and a few weeks before the Commonwealth Games, where the Proteas will be one of eight teams in a T20 competition.

“It came as a shock to all of us, she’s given eight good years to her country and we all respected her decision,” said Luus. She added that Lee, 30, did not provide any reasons to her teammates for her choice. “It is a personal decision, and we respect her decision, she’s obviously got her reasons,” Luus said. In the statement announcing that decision, Lee said she was doing so with “mixed emotions,” adding that she wanted to focus on the next phase of her career, that would include participation in various T20 leagues around the world. Lee’s wife Tanya gave birth to a baby boy earlier this year.

“It is a big loss for us, but also a big opportunity for some girls to get into the team and start their (international career) and their own journeys.” Lee and Laura Wolvaardt formed one of the most potent opening combinations on the international circuit, with the pair scoring 2487 runs together at an average of 46.92 with seven century partnerships. There is no one in the Proteas squad currently who plays with the same attacking approach as Lee and is capable of smashing the ball to and over the boundary in the power play. How the absence of Lee will impact Wolvaardt — who because her partner usually started so quickly was allowed to get her eye in — will be one of the most intriguing aspects of the series against England that starts in Northampton on Monday.

“The youngsters have put up their hands to try and secure their spots in the starting eleven,” said Luus. “The likes of Andrie Steyn and Lara Goodall, in the top order, have been phenomenal. In the Ireland series they put the runs on the board, which was crucial. The work they have put in behind the scenes has been great to see and the team needs that kind of energy.” Lee’s retirement a few months after Mignon Du Preez stepped away from ODIs, has created openings in the team, which Luus was keen for the younger players to take. “Losing a couple of players — including Mignon du Preez at the World Cup — means there’s a lot of spots up for grabs. It’s the start of their careers and what they make of it is in their hands.” South Africa could be without star fast bowler, Shabnim Ismail for the first match as she is still recovering from the calf strain that kept her out of the Test match last week.

However Luus, said everyone else was fit and raring to go, as they seek revenge for the semi-final defeat in the World Cup. “We created a lot of chances in that match, which had we taken them, I think would have led to a different outcome,” said Luus. Monday’s opening match is a day/night affair, with the first ball due to be bowled at 3pm South African time. SQUADS

South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloé Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt. England: Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt @shockerhess