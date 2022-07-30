Sune’ Luus, Shabnim Ismail back as Proteas Women bowl in Commonwealth Games opener

Johannesburg - Sune’ Luus and Shabnim Ismail returned to the Proteas starting XI for the opening match in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, with South Africa opting to bowl against New Zealand at Edgbaston.
Luus and Ismail missed the last T20 International against England last Monday, with skipper Luus, cited as being "unwell," while Ismail had a back strain.
The two replaced Lara Goodall and Masabatha Klaas respectively.
The Proteas had a difficult time of it against England recently, losing all six limited overs matches, including three T20 Internationals
TEAMS
South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (capt), Laura Wolvaadrt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jaftha, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson
@shockerhess