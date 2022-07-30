Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Sune’ Luus, Shabnim Ismail back as Proteas Women bowl in Commonwealth Games opener

Proteas Women’s captain Sune’ Luus is back for their first game at the Commonwealth games, Photo: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Proteas Women’s captain Sune’ Luus is back for their first game at the Commonwealth games, Photo: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Sune’ Luus and Shabnim Ismail returned to the Proteas starting XI for the opening match in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, with South Africa opting to bowl against New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Luus and Ismail missed the last T20 International against England last Monday, with skipper Luus, cited as being "unwell," while Ismail had a back strain.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two replaced Lara Goodall and Masabatha Klaas respectively.

The Proteas had a difficult time of it against England recently, losing all six limited overs matches, including three T20 Internationals

TEAMS

More on this

South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (capt), Laura Wolvaadrt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jaftha, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (capt), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Gaze, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson

@shockerhess

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

ProteasSune LuusShabnim IsmailODICricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Stuart Hess