Sune’ Luus to lead proteas for series against West Indies

Luus resumes the leadership role in the absence of Dane’ van Niekerk, who fractured her ankle at home and will miss the series as well as the World Cup in New Zealand that starts in March. South Africa will also be without ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year, Lizelle Lee, who’s been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Suné has really managed the captaincy quite well in the absence of our leaders, Dané and Chloé (Tryon), and we are quite excited to be giving her the role again,” said selection convenor, Clinton du Preez. “In our conversations with her, she really rolled out the pathway for us, getting through the West Indies tour and for the World Cup.”

Although there was no confirmation that all-rounder, Luus will captain the side at the tournament, her being given the role for what is in effect a warm-up series for both the Proteas and the West Indies, offers a strong indication that that is going to be the case. The 26 year old has captained her country 16 times, including in series’s against Pakistan at home last year and in the away series win over India in 2021.

“We are quite happy to have her back in that role and I am sure the leadership and the senior players in the team will give her massive support. Chloé as the vice-captain is a great combination between the two individuals and personalities and we think it will be a balanced approach for our successes,” Du Preez added.