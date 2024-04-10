Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Tazmin Brits century in vain as rain foils Proteas in East London

Tazmin Brits of South Africa celebrates her century during the 1st women's One Day International match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Buffalo Park in East London

Tazmin Brits (pictured left) led the charge with 116 off 128 balls, including 12 fours, guiding South Africa to 270/6 after 50 overs before rain intervened in the seventh over of Sri Lanka's innings, resulting in a no-result. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Published 6h ago

Share

Tazmin Brits showcased her batting prowess with her second career hundred for the Proteas Women as the first ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25) One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to persistent rain in East London on Tuesday.

Brits led the charge with a commanding 116 off 128 balls, including 12 fours, guiding South Africa to 270/6 after 50 overs before rain intervened in the seventh over of Sri Lanka's innings, resulting in a no-result.

Despite losing the toss and being tasked to bat first under overcast conditions at Buffalo Park Stadium, Laura Wolvaardt (41) and Brits forged a formidable opening partnership for the home side.

Within the opening powerplay, the pair amassed a half-century stand, propelling South Africa to 55/0 after 10 overs, before Brits brought up her second ODI fifty.

Wolvaardt departs

The partnership was broken when Wolvaardt was caught behind off Kaveesha Dilhari's bowling (2/47), leaving the Proteas at 96/1 after 20 overs.

Subsequently, Brits found a new ally in Anneke Bosch (39), as they pushed South Africa over the 100-run mark, reaching 154/1 after 30 overs before Bosch fell, ending their 70-run partnership with Oshadi Ranasinghe (2/42) claiming the wicket.

Brits then partnered with Sune Luus (22), adding 40 runs before Luus departed in the 41st over to Sungadika Kumari (2/67).

In a remarkable innings, Brits achieved her second ODI hundred in the 42nd over, but lost another partner in Marizanne Kapp (6) shortly after, leaving the Proteas at 220/4 after 44 overs.

Brits' exceptional performance ended on 116 in the 46th over, as an attempt to loft the ball over the bowler's head resulted in Kumari taking a comfortable catch on the boundary.

With less than four overs remaining, all-rounder Nadine de Klerk's quickfire 34 off 22 balls, alongside Delmi Tucker (8 not), carried South Africa to a commanding total of 270/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, Sri Lankan openers Vishmi Gunaratne (9 not out) and skipper Chamari Athapaththu (12 out) got their side off to a solid start, reaching 23/0 after 6.5 overs before heavy rain interrupted play.

Following a prolonged delay, the teams settled for a shared result, each earning one ICC Women’s Championship point.

Supplied

Related Topics:

Proteas WomenSri Lanka CricketTazmin BritzLaura WolvaardtAnneke BoschSune LuusNadine de KlerkMarizanne KappCricketT20i