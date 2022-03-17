Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
’These close games have to stop now!’, says Proteas star Marizanne Kapp

Proteas women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand’s Brooke Halliday during the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup. Photo: Michael Bradley/AFP

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - Marizanne Kapp may have played 122 ODI's for South Africa, but the Proteas all-rounder has admitted that she was "nervous" during the tense final overs against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Kapp was once again at the crease when the game was on the line just two days after leaving Trisha Chetty and Shabnim Ismail to take the team home against England.

She left nothing to chance on Thursday evening though by striking an undefeated 34 that saw South Africa home by just two wickets.

But no matter how many times the veteran all-rounder has been in that position, it doesn't make it any easier.

"These [close] games have to stop now (laughs)!" Kapp said post-match. "I was nervous, I'm not gonna lie"

ALSO READ: Proteas bowlers restrict Kiwis with sublime death bowling at Cricket World Cup

Kapp, who also claimed two wickets to help dismiss New Zealand for 228, was once again the central figure in a Proteas team that despite enjoying a four-game winning streak have yet to play to their full potential.

Top-order batters Laura Wolvaardt and captain Sune Luus both struck half-centuries again, but there is growing concern over the form of Tazmin Brits and Mignon du Preez, who played her 150th ODI against the White Ferns.

"It was again a team effort, not our best because our perfect game is around the corner," Kapp said.

ALSO READ: IOL Sport Show: Marizanne Kapp the Proteas’ heartbeat and apple of Dane van Niekerk’s eye

"We bowled a bit better against England, to be honest. Our batters have been struggling and we want to come out stronger. Luckily we won again. We didn't bowl too well today, to be honest, and we just need a few more people to pick up the strands and we'll be good."

The Proteas are level on eight points with table-toppers Australia after four matches. The two unbeaten teams in the competition go head-to-head next Tuesday in Wellington.

@ZaahierAdams

