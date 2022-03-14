’This victory is for her’ - Marizanne Kapp dedicates England win to Dane’ van Niekerk

Cape Town - “This victory is for her”. That was Marizanne Kapp’s heartfelt tribute to her wife and injured Proteas captain Dane’ van Niekerk after the thrilling three-wicket World Cup victory over England in Tauranga on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kapp stole the show at the Bay Oval with a heroic all-round performance that included her maiden ODI five-for before following it up with a match-winning 32 off 34 balls at the back end of the record run chase. Van Niekerk is not with Kapp and the rest of the Proteas in New Zealand after breaking her ankle on the side of her swimming pool in a freak accident just a couple of weeks prior to departure. Instead, Van Niekerk has taken on the role of the premier Proteas supporter from home with her willing on the team throughout each World Cup contest. Although doing her very best to remain calm in the public domain, Van Niekerk is deeply emotionally attached to this Proteas team and was particularly boisterous in her support during the England thriller.

She was, of course, at the helm of the Proteas during the last World Cup when England snuck home by two wickets in the epic semi-final in Bristol five years ago with a tearful Van Niekerk being the lasting image of that game. ALSO READ: Marizanne Kapp ’happy’ to finally get maiden five-for in crunch game against England The scenes were vastly different in Mount Maunganui on Monday night though when Trisha Chetty completed the job with a swipe through mid-wicket setting off wild celebrations in the Proteas dressingroom.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kapp believes the success the team is now achieving would not have been possible without the groundwork Van Niekerk has laid over the past five years building this team into the highly-competitive outfit they are now. “I believe a lot of the performances that we have put in over the last year and a half have been because of her. She carried this team for a very long time and it’s so sad that she’s not here to enjoy this with us,” Kapp said. Some big movements in the #CWC22 standings after Bangladesh and South Africa's massive victories 👀 pic.twitter.com/EDm7BnpwRL — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 14, 2022 “I know she’s our biggest supporter. I am not going to lie … she leaves a massive void – not only skill wise – but just to have her around the group. I know she’s back home cheering for us and this win was for her.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Kapp also has dark memories of the Bristol defeat in 2017 and was equally elated that the Proteas have managed to gain revenge as it should stand them in good stead for their remaining matches in New Zealand “I remember what day they did to us in that semi-final (in 2017) and we've been working on a few things, luckily it came off. I think in the past it was these close games that we actually lost.” she said. The Proteas’ have precious little time to celebrate this momentous victory as they are set to face hosts New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisment