Three Covid-19 cases as South Africa women prepare for England tour
JOHANNESBURG – Three identified players and staff members attached the national women’s cricket side, tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the National High-Performance squad’s training camp that is set to start on Monday.
Cricket South Africa confirmed the positive tests on Friday adding that the individuals - who were not named in accordance with the federation’s medical protocols - would immediately self-isolate for a period of 10 days and would not take part in the camp.
According to CSA, the three “have nil to mild symptoms,” and will be monitored in terms of CSA’s Covid-19 Steering Committee protocols. The remaining members of the squad will gather together on Sunday for a week-long skills-based training camp before returning to their respective provinces for individual training from 3 - 14 August.
“The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from 16 – 27 August, ahead of the proposed tour of England in September,” CSA said in a statement.
Dane van Niekerk’s team are targeting a trip to England in September as part of its World Cup preparations ahead of the 50-over tournament that is set to take place in New Zealand early next year.
“We have been through a frustrating period with our Momentum Proteas not able to build on the excellent form they showed at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and next week’s camp represents an important new starting point,” Cricket SA’s Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, said this week.
The high-performance squad is:
Dané van Niekerk, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Suné Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Klaas, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Laura Wolvaardt, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nadine de Klerk,
Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase, Faye Tunnicliffe, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Lara Goodall, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Andrie Steyn.
