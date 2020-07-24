Three Covid-19 cases as South Africa women prepare for England tour

JOHANNESBURG – Three identified players and staff members attached the national women’s cricket side, tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the National High-Performance squad’s training camp that is set to start on Monday.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the positive tests on Friday adding that the individuals - who were not named in accordance with the federation’s medical protocols - would immediately self-isolate for a period of 10 days and would not take part in the camp.

According to CSA, the three “have nil to mild symptoms,” and will be monitored in terms of CSA’s Covid-19 Steering Committee protocols. The remaining members of the squad will gather together on Sunday for a week-long skills-based training camp before returning to their respective provinces for individual training from 3 - 14 August.

“The squad and support staff will undergo a second round of testing in preparation for the second training camp, which gets underway from 16 – 27 August, ahead of the proposed tour of England in September,” CSA said in a statement.

Dane van Niekerk’s team are targeting a trip to England in September as part of its World Cup preparations ahead of the 50-over tournament that is set to take place in New Zealand early next year.