'Very dumb’ head girl Laura Wolvaardt aims for full marks with Women’s World Cup century

Cape Town - Laura Wolvaardt was the head girl at Parklands High School. Academically she was the top achiever throughout her time there and was primed to pursue a medical degree at Stellenbosch University before a professional cricket career intervened. It would be safe to assume then that Wolvaardt is one of the more intelligent players on the international circuit.

So, to hear her describe herself as “very dumb” after the Proteas’ six-run victory over Pakistan in South Africa’s second World Cup match in New Zealand raises a few eyebrows. Wolvaardt, though, was referring to her tame dismissal to Pakistan spinner Ghulam Fatima. Having survived a fortuitous start, Wolvaardt’s innings blossomed with 10 boundaries laced to the fence before she chipped the ball back to Ghulam in her follow through.

Her dismissal for 75 off 91 balls was a World Cup best, eclipsing the 66 compiled against England in Bristol five years ago while still an 18-year-old sitting in those Parklands High benches. Any other batter would have been pleased with her day’s work at the office. Wolvaardt is no ordinary batter though. She belongs to the world’s elite where her seat is entrenched alongside the finest that wield the willow in the women’s game. The fact that she does it in such an aesthetically pleasant manner only adds to her global appeal.

But for all the pleasure gained from watching Wolvaardt bat, the genuine currency remains runs on the scoreboard with a premium being placed on centuries.

Due to her overall knowledge of the game she would be well aware that there have already been four centurions at this World Cup in New Zealand with Australian Rachel Haynes (131), West Indies’ Hayley Matthews (119), England’s Nat Sciver (109*) and White Ferns captain Sophie Devine (108) all registering three-figure scores. And despite recently ending a five-year drought when she celebrated her third ODI century in the preceding series against the West Indies, Wolvaardt knows that her conversion rate of three centuries and 21 fifties has to be improved upon. “I was very upset when I got out. I get very angry when I put in the hard work and I don’t take it all the way, especially also in terms of how I went out. It was very dumb,” she said.

“I definitely want to be putting my hand up in that department in terms of scoring a hundred or two (at the World Cup). That would be ideal. I feel like I am getting the starts though and it’s just about focusing a bit harder around those 70s mark.” Her mountain is becoming steeper though with opposition captains and bowling units all aware of that glorious cover drive that breaks the heart of any bowler who dares to over-pitch. Pakistan were in tune with this tactic as they posted a deep cover from the outset to curb Wolvaardt’s signature masterpiece.

All the great players throughout the eras have all had opponents plot and plan to restrict them. But each and every one managed to diversify their game to remain successful. Wolvaardt is no different even though she admits it is “a little bit annoying” at times.

“I guess it’s a little bit annoying in the sense that it kind of takes away your boundary option early on,” she said. “But I kind of like it because it’s a really easy one up front for me. So if I can just get off strike with every ball to the deep extra then that’s fine." Wolvaardt’s quest would certainly be helped if she was not always carrying the burden of the entire batting unit on her slight 22-year-old shoulders.

Her long-time opener partner Lizelle Lee has returned to join her at the top of the order after a six-month absence and although it wasn’t an instant return to the happy days of the past, she will at least have the freedom to focus on just spending as much time as possible at the crease.

She is equally confident the rest of the Proteas batting unit will find some form with greater challenges that lay ahead in the form of defending champions England on Monday. “Obviously, the rest of the top four haven’t scored yet, but I guess it’s only been two games, there’s still a long tournament to come,” Wolvaardt said. “Batters often have two games where they don’t perform well and we have a lot of depth in the batting and experienced players like Mignon (du Preez) who have played hundreds of games and now we have Lizelle back as well.