WATCH: Former Proteas Women’s star Lizelle Lee smashes women's Big Bash League records

Former Proteas Women’s star Lizelle Lee plundered 12 sixes in a record unbeaten 150 for the Hobart Hurricanes Sunday - the highest individual score since the women's Big Bash League was launched in 2015. The 32-year-old opener also slammed 12 fours in her 75-ball blitz against the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It surpassed the previous best of 136 hit by Brisbane Heat's Grace Harris last year, with Lee's 12 sixes also a new benchmark for the Twenty20 competition. Lee's exploits were a big turnaround after she had scored just 71 in her five previous WBBL innings this season.

🔥 150 runs

🔥 200 strike rate

🔥 12 fours

🔥 12 sixes



Enjoy all the best bits from Lizelle Lee's record breaking innings! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/R1tGeCQWL7 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 10, 2024 "I have to give credit to everybody in our team that kept on believing in me and when I was doubting myself and crying, and couldn't stop, they were there," she told Australia's Channel Seven.

Lee's innings drove the Hurricanes to 203-3 off their 20 overs, with the Scorchers dismissed for 131 in reply. Lee retired from international cricket in 2022 just days before the start of a One-Day International series in England, saying she would be focused on playing in T20 Leagues around the world. Lee played 100 ODIs, having made her debut in 2013. She scored 3315 runs at an average of 36.42, making three hundreds and 23 fifties. In 82 T20 Internationals, she scored 1896 runs with a strike rate of 110.61. She also played two Tests.