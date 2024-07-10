WATCH: Laura Wolvaardt satisfied with drawn T20 series against India

Despite a humbling defeat in the third and final T20 International, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was pleased with her side’s 1-1 series draw with hosts India, in Chennai, on Tuesday. The Proteas women crashed to 84 all out, and India had no problem in knocking off the run in 10.5 overs to romp to a 10-wicket victory.

It was a poor batting performance to end the series, which saw South Africa post scores of 189 and 177 in the first two clashes. In the first T20I South Africa claimed a 12-run win, and the second was rained out after they posted a similar score. The anti-climatic finish will have left a bitter taste in the mouth, but Wolvaardt was looking at the entire series as a positive step.

“We’ll take a lot of learnings from it. We were very happy with how we batted in the first two games. The positive intent was there and we made a lot of big strides with our batting. I don’t want this one little game to set us back with that.” Still, being bowled out for under 100 in the final game was not ideal. “Not the way we wanted to end the series. It felt a bit stoppy while we were batting. I don’t think we adapted to conditions as well as we could have. We probably should have pulled back a bit and seen if we could bat a bit deeper. It’s a tough one because we’ve spoken about being a lot more positive as a batting unit and it came off in the first two games.