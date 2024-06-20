WATCH: Proteas’ Marizanne Kapp heaps praise on troops for incredible chase

The record may reflect a four-run loss for South Africa, but the fact that the Proteas got anywhere close to India’s massive total in the second women’s One-Day International (ODI) in Bengaluru, is a feather in the cap of the Proteas women’s team according to star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. Hosts India posted a mammoth 325/3 batting first, and South Africa ended 321/6.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt top-scored with an unbeaten run-a-ball 135, and she was ably assisted by Kapp who made a brilliant 114 from just 94 balls. The pair joined forces with the Proteas in trouble at 67/3 in the 15th over, but together they combined for an incredible 284-run fourth wicket stand that took SA to the brink of an unlikely victory.

Proteas women's allrounder Marizanne Kapp heaps praise on her troops for coming so close to chasing down a massive score in the second women's ODI against hosts India on Wednesday.



📽️: Cricket South Africa pic.twitter.com/mdBdEESTNk — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 20, 2024 Take it deep “When I joined Wolvie (Wolvaardt), I just told her let’s try and take it as deep as possible. Even if we have to chase a hundred in the last 10, we know it’s possible on this wicket,” said Kapp.

“In women’s cricket in the past you would always assume you’re going to bowl teams out for 220. But on wickets and outfields like this it is going to be hard for the bowlers, like you saw - we nearly chased 320. “To get that close is a massive confidence boost.” Wolvaardt echoed the sentiments of her teammate.

“I'm just extremely proud of the group to get us to the position we did. At the halfway stage, it was easy to go into our shells with that huge total on the board. “Kappie did so well to take the pressure off the group. It was not ideal having just the few bowling options today. “India nailed the yorkers well at the death, we gave a few too many runs at that point. If it's only a four-run loss, you can look back at each little thing, which makes it a little annoying. We'll look at the positives, this was the best batting performance we've had for a while.”