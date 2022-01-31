West Indies beat Proteas in super over at the Wanderers to take a 1-0 series lead

Johannesburg — Deandra Dottin returned in the super over and bashed the West Indies to victory in the second ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers on Monday. The West Indies opener, who made 150 not out in the first match last Friday, and then an aggressive 37 off just 31 balls in the tourists innings Monday, took 19 runs off the first five balls of the ‘super over’ bowled by Shabnim Ismail — striking two fours and a six — and with Hayley Matthews smashing the last ball of the over for six, SA were asked to make 26 to win.

WI go 1-0 with 2 more to play! #SAWvWIW pic.twitter.com/cXZ0CdNrn5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 31, 2022 Why Ayabonga Khaka, who claimed career-best figures of 5/23 didn’t bowl the ‘super over,’ is something the South Africans will mull over in the next few days. Khaya was magnificent and got the Proteas back into the contest — along with skipper Sune Luus, who picked up two wickets in an over as South Africa fought grittely in defence of a modest total.

A 54-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation had steadied the West Indies and seemingly put them on the way to victory. The pair came together after South African captain Sune Luus had dismissed Stafanie Taylor and Shermaine Campbell in the 21st over to provide the Proteas with a route back into the match. Nation, playing her 50th ODI and Henry, who had already produced a stellar effort with the ball earlier, showed patience, taking any singles that were on offer, then finding the boundary when the SA bowlers gave them width.

Despite a spirited team performance, the #MometumProteas came unstuck in a vailant effort that came down to a super over after the scores were tied.#SAWvWIW #AlwaysRising #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/PiuCrtPffo — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 31, 2022 Dottin was bowled off the pads by Khaka, and then had Hayley Matthews caught at mid-on by Ismail to reduce the West Indies to 49/4. Khaka returned to break that seventh wicket partnership, sneaking one through Henry’s defences and then had Shamilia Connell trapped lbw first ball. She narrowly missed out on a hat-trick when she again produced a very full delivery but umpire Arno Jacobs correctly deemed the ball was slipping down the leg-side. With tension growing Ismail returned to take the final wicket trapping Shakera Selman lbw for 11 to set up the ‘super over.’

South Africa’s performance with the bat had been timid after the West Indies inserted them. The match was reduced to a 41 overs-a-side with morning rain delaying the start by more than two hours. Although there was seam movement and lots of turn, South Africa’s batters never asserted themselves. The exception was Luus, who made 46, that came off 52 balls and included 5 fours and beautifully struck six over the square leg boundary. However the top order took too long to get going, and Luus had little support from the middle order as South Africa were dismissed in the final over of the innings.

Henry was superb, finishing with 2/32, from nine overs, her figures spoiled by some boundaries she gave away in her final over, when she was fatigued. Connell (2/22) and Hayley Matthews (2/21) also impressed. The West Indies were effervescent in the field, illustrated by a superb one-handed grab by Henry at mid-on to dismiss Tryon in the 36th over. SCORECARD

South Africa 160 all out (40.4 overs) West Indies 160 all out (37.4 overs) West Indies won by eight runs in the ‘super over’