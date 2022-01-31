West Indies win toss and bowl in second ODI as the match is reduced to 41 overs against Proteas women
Johannesburg - West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the second One-Day International against the Proteas at the Wanderers on Monday, with the match reduced to 41-overs-a-side because of rain.
The heavy cloud cover over the region had partially cleared by late morning and the match was due to start at 12.15pm.
Both teams went into the match with the same starting groups as the first match played last Friday. Stafani Taylor the West Indies captain took a horrible blow to her right arm while standing at the non-striker's end from teammate Deandra Dottin, but was fit enough to start, with strapping applied to her right for-arm.
Friday's match ended in a 'no result' due to rain.
TEAMS
South Africa: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (capt), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabatha Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams
@shockerhess