Windies bat first as SA women make three changes
Johannesburg - The West Indies won the toss in the deciding match of the One-Day series against South Africa here on Sunday and chose to bat first on a bright and breezy day.
The home team will be wearing black kit, to raise awareness about the scourge of gender based violence in the country.
The match is the last one in a series tied at 1-1 and also the final game for both teams before they depart Monday for New Zealand for the World Cup.
South Africa made three changes to the starting side that won comprehensively on Thursday. Trisha Chetty, Andrie Steyn and Tumi Sekhukhune all start in place of Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch and Raisibe Ntozakhe respectively.
Meanwhile the West Indies made four changes, Stafanie Taylor and Chedean Nation who were both injured on Thursday were replaced by Aaliyah Alleyne and Mandy mangru, while Cherry Ann Fraser and Afy Fletcher came in for Chineel Henry and Shakera Selman.
Teams
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Andrie Steyn, Sune Luus (captain), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune
West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbell, Cherry Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed (captain).