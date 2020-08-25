Women Proteas training squad set for Pretoria training camp

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced the Momentum Proteas National High-Performance squad. The group is set to assemble in Pretoria for a week-long training camp from 26 - 31 August. Twenty-four players will return to squad training in a bio-secure environment on Wednesday at the Groenkloof Cricket Oval and Centre of the Excellence. The CSA Covid-19 steering committee will ensure that both venues will adhere to the strict medical guidelines to ensure the safety of players and staff involved. Players and support staff have undergone Covid-19 testing and CSA confirmed that all 33 tests were negative.

Captain Dané van Niekerk will miss the camp due to a muscle strain and will continue her rehabilitation program at her provincial venue in Port Elizabeth.

With a passion for women empowerment, self-development and transformation, Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw is striving for change in society.



Read more 👉 https://t.co/qvo8uLX3DG #4Women #ThatsOurGame #WCW pic.twitter.com/ODWGXCzRCe — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 19, 2020

The skills-based camp forms part of the women’s revised training schedule, which will include a training camp once a month. Last week, CSA confirmed that the Proteas would not travel to England for a proposed series due to travel regulations.

National teams are restricted from travelling but individual players competing in events deemed as work are permitted to travel subject to them being Covid-19 compliant in the country they are travelling to and upon their return to South Africa.

This means that several Proteas will have opportunity to feature in this year’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) from 17 October until 29 November.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

The following players have signed on for the sixth edition of the Australian T20 tournament:

Mignon du Preez (Melbourne Stars), Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder), Marizanne Kapp (Sydney Sixers), Lizelle Lee (Melbourne Renegades), Chloe Tryon (Hobart Hurricanes), Dané van Niekerk (Sydney Sixers) and Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers).

The Momentum Proteas Women High-performance squad is:

Dané van Niekerk (Eastern Province), Lizelle Lee (North-West), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Suné Luus (Northerns), Chloe Tryon (KZN Coastal),

Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Maria Klaas (North West), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West),

Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Faye Tunnicliffe (Western Province), Zintle Mali (Border), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (Western Province),

Anneke Bosch (North West), Tazmin Brits (North West), Robyn Searle (Northerns), Andrie Steyn (Western Province).

Staff Reporter

Like us on Facebook