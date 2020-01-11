CAPE TOWN – The Proteas will go into the third Test against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday looking to right the wrongs from the second Test and regain the lead in the series after the visitors leveled things at Newlands.
We look at the things that Mark Boucher and his team have to fix before the game at Port Elizabeth's St George's Park.
1. The Stokes factor
If South Africa are to emerge victorious in this series, they are going to have a find a way to keep Ben Stokes at bay. The England maverick possesses that Midas touch where everything he touches turns to wickets and runs. Stokes single-handedly turned the Newlands Test in England's favour with a complete all-round performance.
2. Faf's form