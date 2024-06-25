5 things the Proteas need to get right in T20 World Cup semi-final

It’s crunch time again for South Africa in a cricket World Cup on Thursday, and the key to making their first-ever men’s final on the biggest stage will rely on the team firing on all cylinders. South Africa have been unbeaten in this T20 World Cup to date, after winning a number of close games - after less than ideal preparation with a 3-0 series defeat to the West Indies as their warm-up for the tournament.

However, it’s been an impressive run of results for South Africa. As they move onto the semi-finals on Thursday against Afghanistan, here are five areas the Proteas need to get right if they want to have a shot at silverware. "We've played the higher pressure situations well and we're looking to cash in against England." - Proteas batsman Heinrich Klaasen ahead of the Proteas' T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against England on Friday.#T20WC24



— IOL Sport (@IOLsport) June 21, 2024 Batsmen need to be more selective in strokeplay Though the Proteas were successful in the run-chase against the West Indies in their Super Eight clash earlier this week, some of the batsman were guilty of careless strokeplay. The biggest culprit was Tristan Stubbs, 29 runs, and especially since he was the top-scorer. With SA cruising at 100/5 in pursuit of 123 to win with four overs remaining, Stubbs went for a big shot off a short delivery before he was caught at long on - to leave his side in heaps of trouble instead of knocking the ball around and guiding his team to victory.

In the same game, Heinrich Klaasen, 22 runs, also got into a terrible position with a short ball and ended up only fending it away before being caught behind.



Though they were much better against the West Indies in this aspect, in their Super Eight game against England - the contest was nearly lost in a single over.

Ottniel Baartman was tasked with bowling the 17th over and delivered five full tosses out of six to be smashed for 21 runs, with three fours and a six. Baartman was probably going for the yorker, but after one or two he still persisted with the plan he was unable to execute. After the match, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram admitted that he backed his bowler to pull off the plan, showing that he was unable to make a big call and readjust the approach.

Reeza Hendricks needs to step up Hendricks has struggled to get going in this World Cup alongside Quinton de Kock who has got better as the tournament has wore on. With a top score of 43, Hendricks’ next best score is 19 with four other scores in single figures. His last chance at redemption will be the semi-final. Keep being flexible with the batting order One thing South Africa did really well against England was mix up their batting order, as the match situation dictated.