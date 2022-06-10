5 things we learnt from the Proteas series-opening T20I win

IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams considers what the first T20I told us about what lies ahead during the remainder of this five-match series which promises to be enthralling throughout Is Parney the missing link?

A precocious talent that arguably achieved even more in his youth than current wunderkid Dewald Brevis, Wayne Parnell would be the first to admit that he still has unfinished business at international level. A mixture of injuries, lack of sustained opportunities and indifferent form are all reasons, but now at 32-years-old with the experience of playing in all the various T20 Leagues around the world coupled with the maturity of fatherhood, the Proteas could yet see the best of the all-rounder. His left-arm seam, which adds great variation to the attack and balances the team on so many levels, was on point from the outset until Hardik Pandya got hold of two balls in his final over. He also showed the mental strength to stay in his spell after Dwaine Pretorius punched a catch over the boundary for six. A decade ago that could have led to a meltdown. He now just hopes his body holds up. New-found flexibility

The Proteas have traditionally been static in their thinking in limited-overs cricket, but they showed in Delhi they were able to change things up. The promotion of Dwaine Pretorius to No 3 showed positive intent to maximise the Powerplay. Pretorius’ 29 off 13 balls allowed the Proteas to absorb Rassie van der Dussen’s limp start to his innings. When Aiden Markram returns to the side after recovering from Covid-19, Pretorius may not be utilised in this manner again, but it does give the batting unit options moving forward.

It’s “Miller-time” The debate surely is closed where David Miller fits into the Proteas batting unit. He is the most senior batter in the side - both in terms of games and runs - and the team should be built around him. And not the other way around. His best position has always been a point of conjecture with the consensus now that it should be No 5. That’s in an ideal situation, but for me it's always been the position of the game with Miller having at least 10 overs to bat. He showed it once again when he walked to the crease in the ninth over on Thursday. Miller is at the peak of his career. It’s South Africa’s duty to maximise this. The Rassie dilemma

Rassie van der Dussen’s T20I numbers are astounding. 1008 runs at 42 and strike-rate of 132.80. And we all know the game plan. Set the base and launch later. But can South Africa afford a batter that takes seven balls to get off the mark and strikes at under 100% strike-rate until he has 30? Van der Dussen was able to catch up spectacularly after being offered a reprieve and South Africa completed a brilliant run-chase. However, on another night he is caught and leaves a debutant needing to get almost 14 runs to the over when he walks to the crease for the first time. Van der Dussen knows he needs to start better. Dale Steyn said it too. At one stage England made the World’s No 1-ranked T20 batter Dawid Malan realise that in the context of the team’s ambitions he simply had to speed up at the start or risk losing his place regardless of his statistics. The ball is in Van der Dussen’s court. Self-belief in the dressing room

