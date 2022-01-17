5 young stars to look out for in the ODI series between Proteas and India

Cape Town - If the forthcoming three-match ODI series between South Africa and India, starting on Wednesday in Paarl, comes close to replicating the fantastic Test series that has just been completed, then another gripping contest can be expected. Both teams have an abundance of talent, but IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams has instead opted to focus on five young players across both teams that could royally entertain over the next week.

Marco Jansen The lanky all-rounder was the find of the Test series for the Proteas and could add be a dynamic addition to the home team's white ball attack. South Africa have been searching for a left-armer to take the new ball since Lonwabo Tsotsobe's fall from grace, and although veteran Wayne Parnell has been recalled after his Kolpak sojourn, it could be exciting time to unleash Jansen with him being in such good form at the moment. He will also have the experience of playing against all the Indian players before after his season with the Mumbai Indians in last year's IPL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket South Africa (@cricket_south_africa) Zubayr Hamza Although not a rookie at 26 years old anymore, but Hamza remains one of the most talented young batters in the country. He has to look on this season as Keegan Petersen has taken over the No 3 spot in the Test side that was originally his destiny after Hashim Amla's retirement. However, Hamza has transformed his game from previously being viewed as a "red-ball specialist" to now having recorded a T20 century in domestic cricket and eager to force himself into the Proteas ODI line-up.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Although the 24-year-old may face a tough battle to get into the starting line-up due to the presence of captain KL Rahul and the experienced Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order, Ruturaj is an exceptional young opener desperate for a chance. He was phenomenal in the last IPL where he amassed a staggering 635 runs and played a key role in Chennai Super Kings winning the title. Has only played two T20Is and is yet to make his ODI debut.

📹 The Plan & Process is always ON - Ruturaj Gaikwad #DCvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁![CDATA[]]>💛 @Ruutu1331 pic.twitter.com/tWImjMuwkV — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) October 12, 2021 Ishan Kishan Another that may find it hard to dislodge the maverick Rishabh Pant behind the stumps, but Ishan Kishan is cut in the same mould as his Mumbai Indians teammate and Proteas gloveman Quinton de Kock. Left-handed Ishan is a dynamic strokeplayer and would thrill the viewers if given a chance.