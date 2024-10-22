AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Gayton McKenzie applaud Kagiso Rabada’s historic 300 wickets milestone

Proteas legends AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie have all sung Kagiso Rabada’s praises after he joined the elite 300 wickets club in the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Monday. Rabada entered the match with a total of 299 wickets and achieved the historic feat after removing Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump.

The 29-year-old joins South African greats such as Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Morne Morkel. Rabada also made history by being the fastest eve to reach the milestone. And in the history of Test cricket, he became only the 39th bowler to achieve the feat. Kagiso Rabada joins the likes of Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald and Morne Morkel to take over 300 Test wickets for South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🔥#BANvSA pic.twitter.com/3VZ9k496T1 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 21, 2024

On Monday, former players De Villiers and Steyn took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the speedster. De Villiers, who was just recently inducted to ICC Hall of Fame congratulated Rabada, saying: “Congrats KG! Onwards and upwards.” Congrats KG! Onwards and upwards 🔥![CDATA[]]>🎯 @KagisoRabada25 https://t.co/DAG31hlmts

— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 21, 2024 While Steyn said Rabada had stamped his name in the history books, adding the country was blessed to have the bowler. “300 and in record time! KG, your stamp in history is marked, what a incredible achievement, we’re blessed to have you. Congratulations young Sir,” Steyn said.

300 and in record time!



KG, your stamp in history is marked, what a incredible achievement, we’re blessed to have you.

Congratulations young Sir 👊@KagisoRabada25 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) October 21, 2024 Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie also congratulated Rabada, stating that he was a testament to what young South Africans can achieve when given the necessary support.

“Let us celebrate the excellence of KG Rabada! He is testament to what we can achieve when young South Africans are given the necessary support! 300* thank you KG,” wrote the minister Let us celebrate the excellence of KG Rabada! He is testament to what we can achieve when young South Africans are given the necessary support! 300* thank you KG🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/hrdpN3E8cp — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 21, 2024