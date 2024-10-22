Independent Online
Wednesday, November 20, 2024

AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn, Gayton McKenzie applaud Kagiso Rabada’s historic 300 wickets milestone

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after picking up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, his 300th in Test cricket, on day one of their five-day match against Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: Tanvin Tamin/AFP

Kagiso Rabada celebrates after picking up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim, his 300th in Test cricket, on day one of their five-day match against Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: Tanvin Tamin/AFP

Published Oct 22, 2024

Share

Proteas legends AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie have all sung Kagiso Rabada’s praises after he joined the elite 300 wickets club in the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Monday.

Rabada entered the match with a total of 299 wickets and achieved the historic feat after removing Mushfiqur Rahim's middle stump.

The 29-year-old joins South African greats such as Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Morne Morkel. Rabada also made history by being the fastest eve to reach the milestone. And in the history of Test cricket, he became only the 39th bowler to achieve the feat.

On Monday, former players De Villiers and Steyn took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the speedster.

De Villiers, who was just recently inducted to ICC Hall of Fame congratulated Rabada, saying: “Congrats KG! Onwards and upwards.”

— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 21, 2024

While Steyn said Rabada had stamped his name in the history books, adding the country was blessed to have the bowler.

“300 and in record time! KG, your stamp in history is marked, what a incredible achievement, we’re blessed to have you. Congratulations young Sir,” Steyn said.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie also congratulated Rabada, stating that he was a testament to what young South Africans can achieve when given the necessary support.

“Let us celebrate the excellence of KG Rabada! He is testament to what we can achieve when young South Africans are given the necessary support! 300* thank you KG,” wrote the minister

@Nozulelasays

IOL Sport

cricketsouth africakagiso rabadacrickettest matches