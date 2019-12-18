CAPE TOWN – AB de Villiers may play for South Africa again. That’s according to Proteas captain Faf du Plessis.
After new coach Mark Boucher intimated upon his appointment on Saturday that he could try to lure the maverick batsman back into the national fold, Du Plessis confirmed that talks are already underway.
“People want AB to play and I am no different,” Du Plessis said after leading the Paarl Rocks to the Mzansi Super League title. “Those conversations have been happening for two or three months already: what does it look like, how does it look over the next year, and that’s where it starts.”
It would be a dramatic U-turn for De Villiers, particularly after the hoopla that surrounded the 35-year-old during the 50-overs World Cup earlier this year. Having retired from the Proteas in May 2018, De Villiers targeted a comeback at the 2019 World Cup - only for the selection panel, that included D Plessis and former coach Ottis Gibson, to regard it as too late in the piece.
But it now seems that De Villiers could be convinced to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. De Villiers has been playing T20 franchise cricket all around the world since his international retirement.