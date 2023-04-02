Aiden Markram and David Miller power Proteas to 370 in pink ODI against the Netherlands

Cape Town — Aiden Markram’s maiden ODI century powered the Proteas to 370/8 in the “Pink ODI” against the Netherlands at the Wanderers on Sunday. Markram struck a magnificent 175 off 126 balls (17x4,7x6) in this must-win match for the Proteas. The home team requires the maximum 10 ICC ODI Super League points on offer to give themselves the best chance of automatic qualification for the World Cup in India later this year.

The Netherlands had earlier won the toss and elected to insert the Proteas. The decision seemed to be vindicated for the first half of South Africa’s innings as the Dutch chipped away with wickets at crucial junctures. The Dutch bowling unit stuck to their disciplines early on, but they were also helped by a few soft dismissals as captain Temba Bavuma (8), Quinton de Kock (6), Rassie van der Dussen (25) and Heinrich Klaasen (28) were all sent back to the dugout cheaply as the Proteas limped to 145/4 after 26 overs. But knowing what was at stake, Markram and David Miller (91, 61 balls, 6x4, 4x6) turned the tide for the Proteas with a mind-blowing assault on the Dutch attack. The blitzed a 199-run partnership for the fifth wicket off just 118 balls.

The right-left combination struck a sweet chord as the boundaries flowed freely. They came in abundance, both aerially and across the Wanderers turf, with Markram drilling an exquisite cover drive to raise the roof at the Bullring when he reached his first ODI century. The carnage was only beginning though with Miller joining the festivities shortly afterwards. The spectators in the bleachers were certainly under fire with Miller and Markram now belting the ball into the stands with regularity. Two fans felt the full brunt of the duo’s power as they were hit on the arm and knee respectively.

The Dutch — and the fans — were finally afforded some relief when Markram launched another powerful drive, but on this occasion it went straight to long-off and he finished with South Africa’s equal with Herschelle Gibbs’ legendary 175 at the same venue in the magical “438” game. Miller left the arena shortly afterwards with Paul van Meekeren claiming a caught-and-bowled chance to halt the momentum. South Africa’s innings finished with a bit of limp as the lower-order swung with gay abandon, but did not make significant contact. This allowed Van Meekeren (2/79) to claim another scalp, although Fred Klassen was the most impressive with figures of 2/43.

It remains a significant challenge for the Dutch to haul in South Africa’s target, although the home team will be without regular talisman Kagiso Rabada, who has been replaced by Lungi Ngidi today. Scorecard South Africa: 370/8 (Markram 175, Miller 91, Klaasen 2/43, Van Meekeren 2/79)