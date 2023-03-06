Aiden Markram appointed Proteas’ T20 captain

Cape Town — Aiden Markram was appointed Proteas’ T20 captain on Monday after Cricket South Africa announced the teams for the upcoming white ball series against the West Indies. Markram, who led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a successful inaugural SA20 campaign last month, will take over from Temba Bavuma, who was recently promoted to Test captain, and remains the skipper for the ODI side.

Other notable selections include Lions’ Bjorn Fortuin, and his provincial teammate, all-rounder Sisanda Magala. “I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team,” said CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe. “Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role. We have no doubt will help take South Africa to the next level.

“At the same time, we would like to thank Temba for filling the position so aptly over the past two years. He has done a commendable job during this period and now has a new role to fulfil within the national set-up.” New Proteas white ball coach Rob Walter added: “This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series. "We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad. I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi gets on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, following debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series. Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made such a significant mark in the T20I arena.

"I am also excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar to the set-up and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead." Proteas 1st and 2nd ODI squad against West Indies Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins),Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).