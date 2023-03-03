The Proteas completed an 87-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test within three days at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Check out our player ratings:

9 - Aiden Markram (115, 17) A perfect comeback for the Proteas’ prodigal son. A century in the first innings and 47 out off 116 in the second proved to be the difference between the teams on a tricky Centurion pitch. 6.5 - Dean Elgar (71, 1)

Elgar’s Test - and perhaps even the Proteas’ - could have been so different had Jermaine Blackwood taken the early chance in the slip cordon. Instead, Elgar went to show his value to the Test side with 71 in a century opening stand with Markram. His dismissals to the uppercut in both innings left a lot to be desired though. 4 - Tony de Zorzi (28, 0) The debutant looked comfortable in his first Test innings before suffering a meltdown to run himself out attempting a third, which set in the Proteas’ first innings collapse. A first-ball duck in the second innings was not ideal, but he will be better for the experience in the second Test next week.

1 - Temba Bavuma (0,0) Three balls across two innings, resulting in two ducks, for the Proteas new Test skipper. The worst possible start with the bat Bavuma could have hoped for. He was good in the rotation of his fast bowlers though and earns a consolation point for that. 3 - Keegan Petersen (14, 7)

A new slot at No 5 in the batting order did not have the desired results for Petersen upon his comeback from injury. He stuck around for over an hour and a half in the first innings trying to regain his Test match rhythm before falling victim to a delivery that kept low in the second innings. Did take a couple of sharp catches in the slip cordon. 6 - Heinrich Klaasen (20, 5, x5 catches) Taking over from Kyle Verreynne behind the stumps, Klaase did exactly what was asked. He caught everything that came his way, including a couple of neat catches down the leg-side. He will be disappointed with his two dismissals - caught pulling and driving - but he was at least trying to move the game forward.

3 - Senuran Muthusamy (3, 4, 0/10) A big call from new coach Shukri Conrad to lengthen the Proteas batting at No 7, but unfortunately the experiment did not yield the required results. No wickets in the first innings, and not required in the second, may see the Proteas revert to the tried-and-trusted Keshav Maharaj at the Wanderers. 6 - Marco Jansen (1/64, 2/33, 23*, 6)

The lanky all-rounder impresses in every Test he plays. He did perhaps get carried away at times with his lengths at Centurion, but he still delivered some cracking wicket-taking deliveries to open up the Test match. A worthwhile contribution with the bat in the first innings. 9 - Kagiso Rabada (2/44, 6/50, 8, 10*) The leader of the Proteas just loves red-ball cricket, and it's a real pity the world won’t get to see more of him in action in the coming years. He was excellent as the support act in the first innings before doing “KG Rabada things” in the second with a six-wicket haul to drive the Proteas to victory.

6 - Gerald Coetzee (2/45, 1/20, 17, 20*) The young tearaway will be more than satisfied with his Test match debut. He bristled in, bent his back, and picked up a couple of wickets as his reward. Thoroughly enjoyed swinging the willow too at the backend of the innings, and will most definitely remember his straight six against the sightscreen. 9 - Anrich Nortje (5/36, 1/48, 14, 4)