Aiden Markram singles out match-winners Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne after rare Asia Test win

Captain Aiden Markram has praised Kyle Verreynne and Kagiso Rabada for their match-winning efforts against Bangladesh, after the Proteas claimed their Test victory in the Sub-Continent in a decade. The Proteas made light work of the 106 they had to chase down on the fourth day of the first Test in Dhaka, winning the match by seven wickets after Verreynne and Rabada had set up the win.

Rabada was the Proteas’ chief destroyer with the ball, following up his 3/26 in the first innings with a 6/46 return in the second innings. In the process Rabada took his 300th Test wicket, getting to the mark in fewer deliveries than any other player in the history of the game. He also joined a select few South African bowlers to who had reached that milestone, with Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Allan Donald, and Morne Morkel all part of the 300 club.

A special moment in south African cricket history 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Shaun Pollock welcomes Kagiso Rabada to the 300 club 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rPAz6y5GkI — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 24, 2024 "KG [Rabada] is a superstar for us, he's been a superstar for years, and seeing all those stats come up after his 300th wicket really proves he's one in a million.

“We're very lucky to have him in our team, and it's fantastic to see him doing so well,” Markram said. Verreyne scored a magnificent 114 off 144 balls, which helped to take the Proteas from 106/6 to their eventual 308 all out, which got them a crucial 202 first-innings lead. Verreynne was involved in two key partnerships, sharing a 119-run stand with Wiaan Mulder (54) and a 66-run effort with off-spinner Dane Piedt (32) on a difficult wicket.

Verreynne’s only other century came against New Zealand’s Black Caps in 2022, where he scored a 136 not out to set up a win for the Proteas. TEAM TRADITION 🏏



A special moment where the torch is passed!

The player who last scored a 💯 hands over the stump to the next centurion. David Bedingham, who recorded his ton against New Zealand earlier this year, now passes it to Kyle Verreynne, fresh off his second century!… pic.twitter.com/I1e7cA25yf

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 23, 2024 "In terms of Kyle, it was an extraordinary moment for him," said Markram. "He's been in and out of the team over the last few years, but he's had a bit of backing from the management, and he's looked comfortable in the environment.