JOHANNESBURG – Trust has been a major problem for Cricket South Africa over the last two years.
The players have completely lost trust in CSA’s administrators, so has the public and more lately sponsors. Cricket SA’s Board of directors seemed determined to stay on, completely ignoring the fact that no one trusts them anymore.
Trust is a critical part of why Graeme Smith eventually decided he would take the job of interim Director of Cricket.
He couldn’t trust Thabang Moroe, he made that one of the conditions for taking the role.
But he doesn’t trust the remaining members of the Board as well, which is part of the reason he’s only doing the job for three months.