Alzarri Joseph's maiden Test five-for for West Indies restricts Proteas to 342

Centurion - West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph picked up where he left off on day one to restrict the Proteas to 342 all out in the first session on day two of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. Joseph took the wickets of Gerald Coetzee (17) and Anrich Nortje (14) in under 25 minutes and ensured that the South African tail did not cause too much damage.

Despite Aiden Markram’s century on day one, Joseph’s maiden five-for meant that South Africa are yet to cross the 400-run mark having only done so once in the ICC Test Championship so far. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took the new ball for South Africa and it didn’t take the leader of the SA attack long to get his first scalp of the series.

Rabada bowled an unplayable delivery straight at Kraigg Brathwaite's off stump and the West Indies skipper was bowled anticipating an in-swinger from Rabada, but the ball held it's line and crashed into the off-stump.

In his debut Test match, Gerald Coetzee bowled alongside Nortje as a first-change bowling pair and showed exactly what Shukri Conrad wanted to see from the youngster. The pair of Coetzee and Nortje hit the 90mph mark consistently and roughed up the West Indies batters a few times. Coetzee finally got his reward and his maiden Test wicket when he had Tagenarine Chanderpaul (22 off 48) caught by Senuran Muthusamy at gully.