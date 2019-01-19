Hashim Amla scored a sensational 100 to help the Proteas to a decent total. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

A 27th ODI century by Hashim Amla, and a 93 on debut for Rassie van der Dussen were the cornerstones, as the Proteas notched 266/2 in the opening one-dayer against Pakistan at St George's Park on Saturday. Amla, who has been in great touch in 2019, carried his bat, as he provided the glue on a wicket that was on the slow side.



He shared an opening stand of 82 with Reeza Hendricks (45), before adding a decisive 155, for the second wicket, with Van der Dussen.



Amla reached his hundred in style, off 113 balls, before ending on 108 not out.

Van der Dussen, meanwhile, did his World Cup dreams no harm with a promising 93 on his 50-ober bow.



He narrowly missed out on a century, as he looked to force the tempo at the end. He had reached his half-century off 65 balls, before picking up his rate in the matter stages.



The Proteas, who won the toss and elected to bat, also handed a debut to Duanne Olivier, who will be part of an attack that looks to defend 267 under the Port Elizabeth lights.





IOL Sport