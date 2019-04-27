Hashim Amla has decided to focus on his batting ahead of the World Cup. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s Hashim Amla announced on Saturday he will be taking a break from domestic cricket to focus on his World Cup preparation. The veteran Proteas batsman has scored 10, 3, 18, 4, 32, 7, 2 and 16 over his last eight T20 matches for the Cape Cobras. Amla, 36, is part of the SA squad which will begin their Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts England on May 31.

HASHIM AMLA STATEMENT: I have opted not to make myself available for selection for the Cape Cobras for the remainder of the CSA T20 Challenge. I express my sincere gratitude to the Cobras coaching staff and team for the game time over the last 3 weeks given the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/9HSZMtoDip — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) April 27, 2019

“I have opted not to make myself available for selection for the World Sports Betting Cape Cobras for the remainder of the CSA T20 Challenge,” said Amla.

Ultimately I want to use the remaining time before the World Cup to fine tune my batting and prepare for the tournament. — COBRAS CRICKET (@CobrasCricket) April 27, 2019

“I express my sincere gratitude to the Cobras coaching staff and team for the game time over the last three weeks, given the circumstances. Ultimately, I want to use the remaining time before the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to fine tune my batting and prepare for the tournament.”

African News Agency (ANA)