CAPE TOWN – James Anderson claimed a record-breaking 28th five-wicket haul as England took charge at lunch on day three of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday.
Anderson wrapped up the Proteas innings quickly at the start of the day, dismissing Kagiso Rabada first-ball to be on a hat trick, and later getting rid of Anrich Nortje for four to end the hosts’ innings on 223 – handing the visitors a 46-run lead on the first innings.
All-rounder Ben Stokes also equalled the mark for most catches in an innings by a fielder other than the wicket-keeper with five.
The 37-year-old Anderson went past Sir Ian Botham to go to the top of England’s list for most five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game, while also moving up to seventh on the world standings.
England ended the morning on 52/1 off 19 overs, which gives them a healthy 98-run lead at the halfway point of the match.