Anderson sets England record as Proteas bowled out at Newlands









England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada with the first ball of day three of the second cricket test at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town on Sunday. Photo: Halden Krog/AP CAPE TOWN – James Anderson claimed a record-breaking 28th five-wicket haul as England took charge at lunch on day three of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday. Anderson wrapped up the Proteas innings quickly at the start of the day, dismissing Kagiso Rabada first-ball to be on a hat trick, and later getting rid of Anrich Nortje for four to end the hosts’ innings on 223 – handing the visitors a 46-run lead on the first innings. All-rounder Ben Stokes also equalled the mark for most catches in an innings by a fielder other than the wicket-keeper with five. The 37-year-old Anderson went past Sir Ian Botham to go to the top of England’s list for most five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game, while also moving up to seventh on the world standings. England ended the morning on 52/1 off 19 overs, which gives them a healthy 98-run lead at the halfway point of the match.

They started off cautiously, with opener Zak Crawley being struck on his helmet twice by Rabada.

But the 1.96m tall right-hander found his stride and played some impressive straight drives off the Proteas spearhead.

Vernon Philander kept things tight at the other end, conceding just six runs in four overs.

Once the drinks break arrived, though, it affected Crawley’s concentration as he chased a Rabada delivery outside off and edged it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps to be dismissed for 25 in his second Test match.

The other opener, Dom Sibley, was subdued initially and took 34 balls to hit his first boundary. But he also got into reasonable touch as the first session of the day drew to a close, and finished on 18 not out, while Joe Denly was unbeaten on nine.

Faf du Plessis and his team will hope to take a few quick wickets after lunch if the Proteas are to get back into the match.

@ashfakmohamed

IOL Sport