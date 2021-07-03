Andile Phehlukwayo may hold the key to Proteas’ balance for Windies decider

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa is getting out-hit in the West Indies. Perhaps that was always likely given the West Indies’ prodigious power, but from a Proteas perspective it is alarming that they haven’t been able to make the necessary adjustments over the course of the first four matches of the series to close the gap on Kieron Pollard’s team.

In terms of boundaries struck the West Indies have hit 79 to South Africa's 64 in the first four matches. Of the home team's 79 boundaries, 44 have been sixes. South Africa sit with a paltry 17, with close to half of those coming in the power play, when just two fielders are allowed on the boundary. ALSO READ: Series decider against Windies will put Proteas' 'skills under all the pressure we need' Physically, the West Indies have much bigger players than the South Africans, but that is not an excuse. South Africa's leading six-hitter in the series is Quinton de Kock – with eight – and he's not exactly broad shouldered in the manner of a Andre Russel, Chris Gayle or Pollard. Nor is Elvin Lewis or Lendl Simmons who between them have hit 15 sixes.

The Proteas have lacked aggression. Whether that is because batsmen are worried about the depth of the batting – with Kagiso Rabada coming at eight, the tail is lengthy – or the fact that they can't read the West Indies bowlers' variations, it is a concern, just a few months before the T20 World Cup. As good as the bowling has been, South Africa can't rely on just that element to win them matches. ALSO READ: It was 'criminal' to concede 60 runs in the last four overs, says Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

The concerns about South Africa's batting is not new. It was an issue at the domestic T20 tournament played in Durban earlier this year, where not enough players were hitting at a strike rate (average runs scored per 100 balls faced) of 130. Excuses were made about the pitches at Kingsmead, but they're playing on a similar surface in Grenada – albeit one with a bit more pace and bounce than Kingsmead – and they remain unable to increase scoring rate. Bavuma has mentioned the mental shift that is required, and after Thursday's defeat, hinted at some structural changes too.

ALSO READ: Gaining confidence equally as important as scoring runs in T20s for the Proteas In the short term South Africa may need to look at their batting depth. Another seam bowling all-rounder may be required and because of demands regarding the racial composition of the starting 11, Andile Phehlukwayo would be the front-runner for a spot. Phehlukwayo's form in the last few years is not deserving of a recall to the starting team, and his lack of confidence was highlighted by then stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen as one of the reasons for his poor performances against Pakistan. But with SA crying out for something different in the final T20 international tonight, perhaps Phehlukwayo should get another chance.

In terms of his bowling, he has the variety with changes of pace that have worked on that surface in Grenada. He needs to execute well of course, something that has been beyond him in recent seasons. He'll need to replace one of the frontline fast bowlers, with Lungi Ngidi's poor form in the series making him a leading candidate to be dropped. ALSO READ: Quinton de Kock says getting a 50th T20 cap was 'quite lekker' Phehlukwayo's batting has been too inconsistent for a player with his ability, but perhaps a way to liberate him would be to use him as a pinch-hitter, whether that be to open alongside De Kock, or to come in immediately after the power play.

Phehlukwayo's presence would mean South Africa bats down to No 8 – he adds a seventh bowling option too. What's needed is to give the innings some impetus and shake up the rest of the batting line-up to be less fearful of taking risks. If Phehlukwayo gets 20 runs off 10 balls, he'd have done his job, lifted his own confidence and given the innings a boost. Saturday's series decider starts at 8pm.