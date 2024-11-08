Andile Simelane and how he nearly didn’t take that call from Proteas coach Rob Walter

It could be a dream come true if Andile Simelane makes his Proteas debut against India in the first T20 International (T20I) at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. The 21-year-old allrounder grew up in Kwa-Zulu Natal and now represents the Dolphins.

Playing at the Dolphins has meant he has spent a good deal of time learning from Proteas allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The 28-year-old Phehlukwayo has played over 120 limited overs matches for the Proteas, and would have been able to share his extensive experience with the youngster coming up through the ranks. Simelane revealed that when he first heard he was going to be part of the Proteas squad to tour the United Arab Emirates where South Africa would take on Ireland and Afghanistan earlier this year, the youngster was too nervous to take the call from coach Rob Walter at first.

Shock and excitement "I was at home. Firstly, he sent me a message telling me that he was going to give me a call. I was surprised. I was also asking myself what he wanted to say to me," Simelane told SportsBoom.com. "Then when he told me that I was going to be part of the squad that was going to the United Arab Emirates I was surprised, and I didn't know how to express my feelings because I was alone at home at the time.”

"So, I didn't know what to do, should I call my mom, or should I tell my friend? But I was happy to get a call like that, I'm not going to lie.” "Actually, he phoned me, and I didn't pick up the call at first because I was so scared but then the second call, I did answer it and the rest is history. It was unbelievable.” Even when he gave the news to his mother, Simelane said she did not believe him.