Anne Vilas, Donovan May want to tackle Cricket SA’s meaty forensic audit report

JOHANNESBURG - At least two representatives of Cricket South Africa’s Members Council will try to read through the independent forensic audit report on Thursday. IOL Sport understands that Central Gauteng Lions president Anne Vilas and Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May want to access the now infamous report, which is sitting in the offices of Cricket SA’s lawyers, Bowman Gilfillan. Vilas and the Central Gauteng Lions have been at the forefront of calls from within South African cricket circles to gain access to the report, which requires the signing of a Non-Disclosure Agreement first. The report is understood to be 468 pages long and also has at least three auxiliary files attached. Thus far the only action taken based on the findings contained therein has been the firing of CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

Cricket SA’s Members Council, the organisation’s highest decision-making body, made up of the 14 provincial presidents, commissioned the investigation earlier this year to examine the conduct of Moroe and the work of the Board, specifically related to the management of its oversight related to Moroe. It was conducted by Fundudzi Forensic Services, which started in March and finished at the end of June.

Cricket SA have refused access to the report without the signing of an NDA first, while it also told parliament’s sport, art and culture portfolio committee it wasn’t ready to share the contents at a meeting that was scheduled for August 21, but was then postponed.

Cricket SA fired Moroe last week, using the findings that emanated from the investigation as the basis for that decision. The organisation said Moroe “committed acts of serious misconduct”.

However, there is a strong suspicion from some representatives of the Members Council that the report contains much more and fingers more people at CSA.

The basis for that suspicion follows a report back the Council received from Bowman Gilfillan at a meeting last Monday night. At that meeting the Bowman Gilfillan team said the report contains “20 strands of findings which are broad and far-reaching”. In addition the Members Council was also told that while certain parts of the recommendations contained in the report could be acted upon quickly, others required further investigation.

Cricket SA at the start of the week, postponed its Annual General Meeting that was scheduled for this Saturday. The recommendations of the forensic report were used as a reason for that happening.

Furthermore, CSA said it would also work towards implementing the recommendations contained in that report as well as the Nicholson Commission which compiled a report eight years ago. Those recommendations specifically refer to the creation of a Board of Directors with a majority of independent representatives.

The Members Council is set for a meeting next Saturday where the forensic report will once again be the main topic on the agenda.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed yesterday that he had not yet read the report despite calling for it to be made available to him before the AGM.

