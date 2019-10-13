India need just three wickets to win the series against South Africa, with one Test left.
In another depressing session for the tourists, they lost three wickets, as India pushed the accelerator in search of a series win, that would secure them the Freedom Trophy.
South Africa were 172/7 at tea on day 2 in Pune with Keshav Maharaj on 17 and Vernon Philander on 29. The Proteas still trail India by 154 runs.
Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on at the start of play, with his side leading by 326 runs, after they’d bowled out South Africa for 275 on Saturday. India had scored 601/5, thanks mainly to Kohli’s highest Test score of 254 not out.
South Africa lost four wickets in the first session, and it didn’t go much better for them after lunch. Quinton de Kock missed an attempted slog-sweep and was bowled off the eighth ball after the interval for five.