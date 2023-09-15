Independent Online
Friday, September 15, 2023

Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma ruled out of fourth ODI, Aiden Markram to skipper Proteas

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje in action during the second One-Day International against Australia in Bloemfontein

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to a lower back injury.

The 29-year-old underwent scans and consulted with a specialist this week, and will start bowling again this weekend under the supervision of the Proteas medical team. A further update will be provided in due course.

No replacement has been named.

ODI captain Temba Bavuma is unavailable for selection for the fourth ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday.

Aiden Markram to captain Proteas

Bavuma has a right adductor strain and as a precautionary measure, he has been ruled out of the match.

Aiden Markram will captain the side in Bavuma’s absence.

