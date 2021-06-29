Anrich Nortje heaps praise on Proteas spin doctors for match winning performance

CAPE TOWN - Proteas speedster Anrich Nortje has heaped praise on spin bowling duo George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi for their match-winning performance in the second T20 international against the West Indies in Grenada. Tasked with defending what initially appeared to be a below-par total of 166/7, the Proteas bowlers and fielders produced a sparkling effort to limit the powerful Windies batting unit to 150/9.

Nortje was the catalyst when he opened up the game by clean bowling the dangerous Evin Lewis for 21. ALSO READ: We had a hard look at ourselves, says George Linde of Proteas' turnaround This allowed the spinners to get stuck into their work, whereafter through the assistance of a helpful surface, they suffocated the Windies middle-order.

Linde finished with Player of the Match figures of 2/19, while Shamsi claimed 1/16. “It was a great team performance. Everyone chipped in really well and just happy to get over the line after the first performance,” Nortje said before enthusing about the spin twins. ALSO READ: Graeme Smith needs to find a way to reintegrate Proteas T20 ’rebels’

“They have really put in a lot of effort and it's just nice to see them get rewarded as well. “They have been with us since the Tests and they have put in a lot of effort. They have bowled a lot of overs. I really thought George and Shammo bowled really well.” Nortje, along with rest of pace bowling contingent consisting of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, were excellent in the preceding Test series where they claimed 27 wickets collectively in the two matches.

They certainly hurried up the inexperienced Windies Test batting line-up through their sheer pace and ferocity. This obviously put immense strain on their bodies, but Nortje is confident they will still be able to crank it up in the remaining three T20I's to be played this week. “I think we are probably a little tired (after the Test series) but I think there is still energy in the tank. I don't think you really feel it. We have a day off now. Hopefully have a good break and then come back fresh for the next game,” he said. REGISTER A HOLLYWOOD BETS ACCOUNT HERE AND GET A R25 SIGN UP BONUS