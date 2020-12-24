Anrich Nortje looking forward to leading the Proteas attack in first Test against Sri Lanka

PRETORIA – It’s only two years since no one had heard of Anrich Nortje. Now, even though he’s played just six Tests, it’s hard to think of the South African team without him. His 19 Test wickets have come at an average of 35.10, while his strike rate (average number of balls bowled per wicket) is 55.1. None of those stats are particularly special, but bowling at speeds of 150km/h definitely is. Nortje does that, and he’s capable of doing so for long periods of time – as he showed against England last summer, when he’s bowling loads grew throughout the series. Only Keshav Maharaj bowled more than Nortje against the English. “Proper Dutchman,” Proteas bowling coach, Charl Langeveldt famously said during the third Test in Port Elizabeth last season, “(he) runs in and bowls with a lot of heart.” Beyond the courage (and fitness) it takes to bowl as quickly as Nortje does for as long as he does, there’s a lot of skill too, accompanied by the necessary planning needed to trouble international batsmen. No longer is the strategy against teams from the sub-continent, as simple as bowling a lot of bouncers because players from that region have improved their methods. “You can’t go into a game thinking, you’re going to bomb guys out,” Nortje said on Thursday. “These are international players and they are playing at that level for a reason.”

“There might be guys who are uncomfortable with the short ball, and so ya, they’ll probably get a few, but maybe on a day, a guy you think is uncomfortable with it, plays well, and then you’ve got to try something else. It’s really about assessing things on the day, in the moment and realising that you then may have to go with another plan.”

The onus will be on Nortje to lead the attack in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on Saturday at SuperSport Park. As he pointed out, it will be a very inexperienced pace attack. Lungi Ngidi, has played just five Tests, while neither Glenton Stuurman – who it increasingly appears will start – nor Migael Pretorius have been capped.

While both Nortje and Stuurman play at the same franchise – the Warriors – Nortje admits he’s not played alongside the 28 year old often, but has seen him at training, and like so many others, Nortje has made the same observation.

“He’s sort of like (Vernon Philander), but I really don’t want to put all of that on him. He’s got control and skill, and he asks a lot of questions for a long time,” said Nortje.

International experience may be lacking in the bowling unit, but Nortje says there is enough ‘red ball’ know how as long as everyone understands the importance of bowling in partnerships.

“We are inexperienced, but there are a lot of leaders out there too, it's not as if we’re going out there with people telling us what to do.”

“It’s about understanding what we have to do in the moment, recognising those opportunities and assisting your teammate. It’s important that we stick together.”

“There were times last season against England, when I felt Dwaine (Pretorius) and I had a good partnership going. It’s about one guy controlling the run rate and the other doing the same but also trying to take wickets. If you’re controlling that run rate, you’re putting the batsmen under pressure, and maybe you can force him to play a shot he doesn’t want.

“It’s important to understand those moments, and to understand what your role is in those moments, because it does change.”

The first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa starts at 10am on Saturday.

