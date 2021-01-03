Anrich Nortje on fire as Proteas decimate Sri Lankan batting line-up

JOHANNESBURG – As much as Wiaan Mulder closed out the first session with a brilliant display, so too did Anrich Nortje continue that assault in the first hour after the lunch break on day 1 of the Second Test.

The lanky Nortje blasted through the Sri Lankans after lunch at the Wanderers, collecting another four wickets in the process, to finish with career best figures of 6/56, much to the chairgrin of the Mulder-backing crowd who had hoped their young gun would claim his first five-for in Test cricket.

It was, in the end, a case of Nortje – who collected his second Test five-for – finishing off what Mulder started, however, as the 22-year-old lost control of his line and length and was unable to better the three wicket haul during the morning session. Mulder, the catalyst and hero of the morning session, happily finished with figures of 3/25.

In a devastating spell, Nortje dispatched Norishan Dickwella for seven, Dusan Shanaka for four, Dushmantha Chameera, and Asitha Fernando (4). Lutho Sipamla (1/27) picked the other lone wicket on offer, that of Wanindu Hasaranga lbw for 29 off 27 balls, who along with Chameera (22 off 29) offered a measure of resistance after lunch. The Sri Lankans, however, were far to lose in their approach and only added 73 runs to their total and were bowled out for a paltry 157.

Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar then stepped up to the pitch, guiding the Proteas without incident to 22/0 at tea, Elgar’s 19 runs of 18 balls enough to take the opener to 4000 Test runs – the 10th South African to reach that mark.