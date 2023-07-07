Anrich Nortje, Shabnim Ismail claim the big prizes at CSA Awards

Johannesburg — In another world Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail would make a fine new-ball pairing as the fast bowling duo once again claimed the coveted SA Men’s and Women’s Cricketer of the Year prizes at a gala function in Midrand on Friday evening. Nortje and Ismail also claimed the prestigious awards two years ago in 2021.

It was the first time Cricket SA staged their prestigious function in-person after the Covid-19 lockdown. It was a particularly fitting tribute for Ismail who recently retired after a stellar international career with the Proteas Women’s team. Having previously won the women’s premier award also in 2015, Ismail joins Marizanne Kapp (2013-14) and former captain Dane van Niekerk (2016-18-19) as multiple winners in the professional era.

Ismail retired with 317 international wickets across formats. Nortje, who was nominated in each of the men’s categories, was rewarded for his consistent pace and accuracy across all formats. Elsewhere, there was a double honour for Nonkululeko Mlaba. The 23-year-old left-arm spinner received the Women’s T20 International Player of the Year award along with the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

Laura Wolvaardt bagged the Women’s One-Day International Player of the Year, and as the women’s game continues to rise in popularity, Sinalo Jafta was fittingly voted Fans’ Player of the Year. Kagiso Rabada was named Test Player of the Year for a second consecutive year, with his pitch- perfect leg cutter to Kraigg Brathwaite in the Test against West Indies at SuperSport Park in March voted Best Delivery. Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma was honoured with the Men’s ODI Player of the Year award while Reeza Hendricks was named Men’s T20 International Player of the Year.

Young fast bowler Gerald Coetzee earned himself the International Men’s Newcomer of the Year gong with David Miller being voted by his peers as the Men’s Players’ Player of the Year. Domestically, Lions batter Ryan Rickelton was named Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season and Domestic Players’ Player of the Season. Warriors bowling all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel capped a superb season by scooping the Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season and the SACA Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Season awards. His teammate, Jordan Hermann was named Domestic Newcomer of the Season.

Mandla Mashimbyi (Titans) and Mark Charlton (Northern Cape Heat) were named Division 1 and Division 2 Coach of the Year in their respective categories. Mondli Khumalo was the deserving recipient of the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award after displaying the necessary tenacity to fight back from a brutal assault in the United Kingdom last year. In the operations category, Adrian Holdstock bagged the match officials' double as he was named CSA Umpire of the Year and CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year.

Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki commented: “On behalf of Cricket South Africa, I would like to congratulate all the winners on their awards. There were so many strong performances and outstanding candidates for awards over the past season; it really made the task of the judges exceptionally tough. “We have seen a real improvement of all our national teams over the past season, the proof of which are in the results. “I would also like to really thank everyone at CSA who made these awards possible. I am really pleased that they have returned this year for the first time since Covid-19 hit us a few years back. It has been a long and painful journey for many, but to have had everyone here, together in the same room, really warms the heart.”

AWARD WINNERS PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL SA Women’s Player of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

Women’s T20 International Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba Women’s One-Day International Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA Men’s Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje Test Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada One-Day International Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma

T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Reeza Hendricks International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Gerald Coetzee SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: David Miller

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Sinalo Jafta Best Delivery Fuelled by KFC: Kagiso Rabada @ZaahierAdams