Anrich Nortje to play in T10 competition despite workload concerns ahead of Australia tour

Johannesburg — Anrich Nortje will play no part in the Cricket South Africa 4-Day Series ahead of the Proteas’ tour to Australia after being granted a non-objection certificate to play in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are the only bowlers in the Proteas squad for the Australian series that have been allowed to not participate in the domestic competition, but while Rabada is being rested as part of work-management protocols, Nortje, was granted the non-objection certificate by SA’s management in August to play in the T10 tournament.

CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe confirmed that Nortje, South Africa’s leading wicket-taker at the recent T20 World Cup, will be allowed to participate in four matches in the T10 League, and will then join up with the squad ahead of their departure for Australia next Thursday. Nortje has been signed up by the Morrisville SAMP Army franchise, for the competition that will start on Wednesday. The SAMP Army plays matches on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The squad includes four other South African players and will be captained by David Miller, with Lance Klusener the coach. CSA did look at a few options to manage Nortje’s workloads, before the organisation agreed to allow him to participate in the T10 tournament, said Nkwe. In the future that may no longer be the case. “Moving forward it is one big element we will look into along with the two new Proteas coaches,” said Nkwe. “(The granting of non-objection certificates) is a process we will manage better.

“It’s important that we prioritise player management moving forward, to ensure that they have the right mental and physical energy to compete for South Africa.” Nortje, has taken 57 wickets in 15 Tests, and will be a vital component of SA’s main strength - its fast bowling - in the Tests against Australia, which will be played in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa, had stressed the importance of the tour squad playing in the four-fay series ahead of the tour to Australia, but after talks with the T20 team’s captain Temba Bavuma and Rabada, it was agreed, that only those two players would be allowed extra time off before the journey Down Under.

Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, who spent last week undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a groin injury in SA’s final group match against the Netherlands, Simon Harmer and Gerald Coetzee are all expected to play for their provinces this week in the final round of four-day series matches, before that competition stops. It will resume in February next year. Marco Jansen, who missed last week’s round of matches for personal reasons, is expected to play for the Warriors this week. Jansen, who didn’t play any games at the T20 World Cup, and last played in a one-day international in India on October 11, needs the match time before the Australian tour. @shockerhess

