Anrich Nortje to take a break from Test cricket after returning from injury

Proteas’ bowler Anrich Nortje will reportedly take a break from Test cricket to focus on T20 for the upcoming 2024/25 season. Nortje’s name was missing from the group of players who would be on Cricket South Africa contracts for the coming year, and according to reports, he had opted to focus on the shortest format for the time being.

The 30-year-old missed last year’s Cricket World Cup and the recent SA20 due to an injury, and has just returned to action in the Indian Premier League. “We had a few conversations with Anrich... [He] is still part of our plans. He has asked for time and space to focus on T20 cricket over the next 12 months. He is not retiring from any formats,” CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe was quoted in media reports. “His focus is to strengthen his body and get physically fit build towards ODI cricket and maybe be ready for the Champions Trophy tournament in 2025 if his body responds well.”

He is reportedly available for this year’s T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies. According to the Future Tours Programme, South Africa are set to tour the West Indies in August, where they will play two Tests. They will follow that up with a trip to Bangladesh for another two Tests, before finishing the year with two series at home against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.