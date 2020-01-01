CAPE TOWN – England's chances of levelling the series in the second Test against the Proteas starting here at Newlands tomorrow suffered a severe blow on New Year's Day.
Despite spending a period of time in the nets batting, ace fast bowler Jofra Archer bowled just six balls in the entire session due to a sore elbow. Archer's right elbow was seen to be heavily strapped after he completed his batting stint.
There are now serious concerns that the 24-year-old, who claimed six wickets in last week's first Test in Centurion, will be ruled out of the Newlands Test.
The only consolation for the tourists is that the Newlands surface looks much drier than last week at SuperSport Park where the seam bowlers dominated.
The England management would undoubtedly have considered playing a spinner anyways this week, which could have left anyone of Archer, Stuart Broad or James Anderson vulnerable to being dropped.