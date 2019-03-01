The top-ranked SA T20 batsman is Faf du Plessis in 18th position. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG - Australia have risen two spots to third to overtake South Africa in the latest T20 International team rankings released on Thursday. The Aussies were in fifth place, but a 2-0 series over India has seen them shoot up the ratings. South Africa are now ranked fourth.

In the T20 batting rankings, SA do not have a batsman ranked in the top-10. The top-ranked SA batsman is Faf du Plessis in 18th position.

Among the bowlers, Imran Tahir is the best-placed SA player in 16th. Chris Morris is a few spots down in 20th. Andile Phehlukwayo is 25th.

JP Duminy is by far the best ranked SA all-rounder at ninth. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

In the all-rounder ratings, JP Duminy is by far the best ranked SA player at ninth.

Morris is the SA number two in this department, way down in 34th position.

African News Agency (ANA)





