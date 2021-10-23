Australia win the toss but Proteas embrace underdog tag in T20 World Cup opener

Cape Town - Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl in their T20 World Cup opener against the Proteas. The Proteas decided to go into the match with two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who was declared fit to play following a groin injury.

Coach Mark Boucher has also gone with an extra batsman with Heinrich Klaasen in to bat at No 6 and All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius coming in at No 7. ALSO READ: From Langa to the Emirates ... Temba Bavuma carries a nation’s hopes and dreams Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have both been selected and will hope to strike early against the dangerous, but out-of-form Aussie openers of Aaron Finch and David Warner.

ALSO READ: Boost for Proteas as spin trump card Tabraiz Shamsi ready for T20 World Cup opener The Proteas come into the match with a lot of confidence following a string of top performances in this format. However, the South Africans aren’t considered one of the favourites for the tournament. But they are keen to embrace that underdog tag.

💬 "The one thing that we are missing is a World Cup."



The Proteas are all fired up ahead of the start of their #T20WorldCup 2021 campaign 🔥 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/drovpChz33 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2021 “The team has been good and we have had the luxury of playing together for a while now. We understand each and the results have done well for our confidence,” captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss.

ALSO READ: Aussies rally around out-of-sorts David Warner ahead of Proteas T20 World Cup clash “We have certain expectations of ourselves as a team and will be trying to live up to that.” TEAMS

Proteas Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia