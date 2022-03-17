Avoid complacency against Bangladesh says Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma

Johannesburg - At the top of the agenda for South Africa when they tackle Bangladesh in the first of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) on Friday, is to repeat the standards they set for themselves in the One-Day series against India in January. The Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, explained that in one sense facing India was almost easier than their sub-continental neighbours.

Story continues below Advertisment

“One of the things we spoke about from a mental point of view is that coming up against a side like India, it’s generally easier for the guys to get themselves up. “With Bangladesh, not to undermine them in any way, from a mental and intensity point of view there is a lot more that you kind of need to look more inward to, to make sure that your intensity is not low, and that there is no sense of complacency,” Bavuma said on Thursday. ALSO READ: IPL millionaires left out of Proteas squad for Bangladesh series

One way to resolve that would be to look at the ICC World Cup Super League log. Bangladesh sits atop it and South Africa is 10th. A successful series for the Proteas, especially a 3-0 series victory, will be crucial in helping them to climb that log, which will determine the automatic qualifiers for next year’s World Cup. “We have prepared to play against them as well as we would any opposition. They’ve got match-winners in their team. We’ll be giving them the respect that they deserve.” Most of Bangladesh’s success has been the result of strong form at home, conditions that they know well and exploit to their advantage. However that doesn’t mean they don’t have the armoury to do well on the Highveld, where the ODIs will be played.

Story continues below Advertisment

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are fast bowlers of the highest quality who will relish the quick and bouncy surfaces that Bavuma expects the series to be played on. The #Proteas are back together as they get ready for the #BetwayODISeries against Bangladesh 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 💚



Click here to see what has them smiling 📲 https://t.co/swCjScxXdx#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VbSYitG5Ia — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 16, 2022

Story continues below Advertisment

“We know how to play on these surfaces, with bat and ball, it’s a lot more instinctive for us and we will make use of that advantage.” Perhaps the one mystery is how the surfaces will react to all the rain that has been around in the region recently. Most of Friday’s match is forecast to be played under cloud cover, which may provide assistance for the swing bowlers in both teams. Both sides will be able to draw confidence from recent performances. Bangladesh, with their overall play during the current Super League cycle have shown themselves to be a team who understand their strengths and weaknesses and are arguably a more diverse unit than previous teams from that country who have toured South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Proteas of course are coming off that 3-0 win against India, a series they won without Kagiso Rabada, and with a side very much still searching for the best way for it to play the One-Day game. They answered a number of questions in that regard for themselves, with the top order batting strong, and the bowling led by Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, very skillful. “We speak about us mastering our way of doing things and we have an opportunity in this three match series to do so. Bangladesh will present a different challenge to the India team and it is important to match that challenge. They are a fiery, spirited team, we know they will be coming hard at us, they’ve got fast bowlers who will make use of our quick and bouncy wickets and batters who’ve proven to be quite good and competitive with the short ball,” said Bavuma.

Temba Bavuma’s men will look to maintain his team’s stronghold over a talented Bangladesh side💪#BetwayODISeries #SAvBAN #BePartOfIt | @Betway_za pic.twitter.com/aogeuu1VoS — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 16, 2022 Bangladesh have won just four ODIs against the Proteas, but importantly, three of those have come in the last six matches between the two teams, including the last one, at the 2019 World Cup. Friday’s first ODI, starts at 1pm.